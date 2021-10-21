Watch
By Design: The Shaping of Nashville’s Public Schools

Ben Hall discusses the documentary “By Design: The Shaping of Nashville’s Public Schools” with Katie Cour of Nashville Public Education Foundation and David Ewing, a local historian, in this episode of OpenLine
Posted at 1:24 PM, Oct 21, 2021
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall discusses the documentary “By Design: The Shaping of Nashville’s Public Schools” with Katie Cour of Nashville Public Education Foundation and David Ewing, a local historian, in this episode of OpenLine. To find out more about the documentary, check out Nashville Public Education Foundation. Want to attend a viewing? You can find viewing times on their website.

