Kelley Hess, CEO of TN Growers Coalition, is our guest.

Prev Next

Posted at 12:05 PM, Dec 14, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While cannabis in Tennessee remains illegal, many proponents argue why full legalization would benefit taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.