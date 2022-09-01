Watch Now
Capitol Hill Corruption

Former house speaker Glen Casada indicted, midterm elections, and more
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall is joined by political analyst, Pat Nolan, to discuss the indictment of former House Speaker Glen Casada and former aide Cade Cothren and other politics on this episode of OpenLine.

