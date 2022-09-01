WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall is joined by political analyst, Pat Nolan, to discuss the indictment of former House Speaker Glen Casada and former aide Cade Cothren and other politics on this episode of OpenLine.
Capitol Hill Corruption
Former house speaker Glen Casada indicted, midterm elections, and more
Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 01, 2022
