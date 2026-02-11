Cardiac Arrest: The Real First Responder May Be You

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When someone's heart stops, you only have minutes before permanent damage or death will occur. Each year more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital in the US. Your chances of this happening to a loved one or someone near you is a probability.

Executive Medical Director of Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute Daniel Munoz gives us the facts and statistics about heart disease, heart attacks and cardiac arrest. "You Are the First Responder Until Help Arrives" is more than a slogan but a call to action, a civic duty and a reminder that the tapestry of our nation is strengthened by those willing to step up for each other.

Learn CPR at : American Heart Association- Find a CPR class