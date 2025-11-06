Celebrating the Fisk Jubilee Singers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fisk University opened in Nashville in 1866. Five years later they found themselves in financial problems. Fisk Treasurer and Music Professor George L. White created a nine member choral ensemble of students and took them on tour to earn money for the University. Performing for presidents and royalty around the world, the group has earned its place in music history. Current Fisk Jubilee Singers Director and former member of the group, G. Preston Wilson and Executive Director of the National Museum f African American Music William E. Jeffries tell stories and give a deep dive into the historical significance of the group and how their performances of Negro Spirituals changed the landscape of American music and around the world.

Now through Dec. 2nd, you can see the Fisk Jubilee Singers exhibit at the National Museum of African American Music. After December 2nd, the traveling exhibit goes on tour of the U.S.