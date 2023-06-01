NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Carrie Sharp and Rhori Johnston invite special guest Vicki Yates to answer viewers' questions about why she came to Nashville, why she stayed, and what she plans to do when she retires.
Celebrating Vicki Yates
We say goodbye to one of NewsChannel 5's most familiar on-air faces on this special edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 10:58:05-04
