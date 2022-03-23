Watch
Charter Schools: What do they mean for Tennessee education

How do these schools affect education here in the state
Ben Hall is joined by Amy Frogge as they discuss recent Tennessee legislation about charter schools and what it means for Tennessee education on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 23, 2022
