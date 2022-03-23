WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Amy Frogge as they discuss recent Tennessee legislation about charter schools and what it means for Tennessee education on this episode of OpenLine.
Charter Schools: What do they mean for Tennessee education
How do these schools affect education here in the state
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 15:27:47-04
