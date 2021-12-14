WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall chats with local owner, Emmit Martin of Sprocket Rock Party Bike, about the recent transpotainment bill that Metro City Council passed and how it will affect the industry. Later, they take community calls and answer any viewer questions on this episode of OpenLine.
City Council’s new transpotainment bill and how it effects the industry
Will this impact employment and business?
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 14, 2021
