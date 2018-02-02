City Hall Scandal

Fair
Mayor Barry's shocking admission to an extramarital affair with her head of security was a shock to the community. But what effect did this affair have on the taxpayers? NewsChannel 5 Chief Investigator Phil Williams joins OpenLine to break it down.
Hugh and Brandon talk about The Expo this week.
Unfortunately, school shootings seems to be a regular part of the news cycle. So it's important to know how to help your child through…
Mike Fisher has come out of retirement for the Nashville Predators! What will this mean for the team?
Mike Vrabel was made head coach of the Tennessee Titans without any head coaching experience. Is this a bit of a gamble?
Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Schaffner joins OpenLine to discuss flu prevention.
The Tennesse Titans chose defensive specialist Mike Vrabel to lead the team next season. But many would argue that the offense I what needs…
In his final address, Govenor Haslam took a look back on his years in office. Pat Nolan joins OpenLine to break down his speech.