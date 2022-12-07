Watch Now
Clean Energy and Electric Vehicles

Chris Davis and Dodd Galbreath discuss the future of clean energy in Tennessee.
Chris Davis and Dodd Galbreath open the phone lines and answer questions regarding Tennessee's transition to an electric vehicle infrastructure and how the cars will be powered.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 14:04:21-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — On this edition of OpenLine, Chris Davis and Dodd Galbreath measure pros and cons to clean energy in Tennessee, and how Tennesseans are affected.

