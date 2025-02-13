Conservation Bills to Watch in 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The subject on this episode of OpenLine considers Conservation bills in the Tennessee Assembly to watch in 2025. Guests Grace Stranch from Harpeth Conservancy and Jeffrey Barrie with Tennessee Environmental Council join host Ben Hall with discussions hinging on the preventing damage to wetlands, preventing landfills near rivers, the Waste to Jobs Act, Tree Day and more.

