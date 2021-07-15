Could reparations restore the black middle class in North Nashville?

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Andre M. Perry, a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution wrote an article about the devaluation of Black Businesses due to calculated constructions of interstates. The I40 bridge that runs through historic Jefferson Street Neighborhoods has had a major impact on that area. He joins OpenLine to discuss how policymakers could enact reparations to restore the black middle class in that area.
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 16:50:08-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.