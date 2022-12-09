Watch Now
Crappie Fishing - Percy Priest Lake

How can you catch the best crappie of your life?
Brandon Dowdy and local fishermen Brian and Danny McCloud summarize their crappie fishing on Percy Priest Lake.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Dec 09, 2022
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Brandon Dowdy brings on father-son duo Danny and Brian McCloud to advise viewers on how to best catch crappie this time of year.

