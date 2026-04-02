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Creating Change Through Peaceful Protest

How both Nashville Indivisible and Murfreesboro Indivisible are partnering with smaller organizations by showing up and making sure politicians hear the majority's concerns.
Jennifer Brinkman from Nashville Indivisible and Tatiana Silvas from Murfreesboro Indivisible are our guests.
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One year into President Trump’s first term, grassroots movements 
under the Indivisible banner sprang up nationwide — including 
across Tennessee — to defend the Affordable Care Act. By his 
second term, “No Kings” rallies were spotlighting his refusal to followestablished rules or work with the judicial and legislative branches.

On March 28, Nashville saw a massive show of force: 6,000–8,000 people marching with varying agendas but united in 
frustration over DOGE cuts slashing funding for Social Security, 
education, and healthcare. Nashville Steering Committee member 
Jennifer Brinkman urged action: “This is how you turn your angst, anxiety, your frustration into civic action… We will plug you in to 
wherever you want to be.”

In Murfreesboro, more than 2,000 protesters carried signs and 
chanted, “This is what democracy looks like!”  Murfreesboro Indivisible Leadership team member Tatiana Silvas said her motivation came from protecting students: 
"One of the reasons why I became a teacher was to create a safe space for them to come to no matter what. As things went on in this current administration, I came to realize that my classroom was not a big enough place to impact. My community wasn't a safe place when they left my classroom."

link for Nashville Indivisible

link for Murfreesboro Indivisible

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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