Creating Change Through Peaceful Protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One year into President Trump’s first term, grassroots movements

under the Indivisible banner sprang up nationwide — including

across Tennessee — to defend the Affordable Care Act. By his

second term, “No Kings” rallies were spotlighting his refusal to followestablished rules or work with the judicial and legislative branches.

On March 28, Nashville saw a massive show of force: 6,000–8,000 people marching with varying agendas but united in

frustration over DOGE cuts slashing funding for Social Security,

education, and healthcare. Nashville Steering Committee member

Jennifer Brinkman urged action: “This is how you turn your angst, anxiety, your frustration into civic action… We will plug you in to

wherever you want to be.”

In Murfreesboro, more than 2,000 protesters carried signs and

chanted, “This is what democracy looks like!” Murfreesboro Indivisible Leadership team member Tatiana Silvas said her motivation came from protecting students:

"One of the reasons why I became a teacher was to create a safe space for them to come to no matter what. As things went on in this current administration, I came to realize that my classroom was not a big enough place to impact. My community wasn't a safe place when they left my classroom."

link for Nashville Indivisible

link for Murfreesboro Indivisible

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