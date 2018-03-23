Criminal Justice Reform

Each year in Davidson County, thousands of legally innocent people are in jail cells — not because they have been found dangerous or at risk of fleeing before they stand trial, but because they cannot purchase their freedom.Each year in Davidson County, thousands of legally innocent people are in jail cells — not because they have been found dangerous or at risk of fleeing before they stand trial, but because they cannot purchase their freedom.

The ACLU of TN wants to change that.

Executive Director Hedy Weinberg joins Ben Hall on OpenLine to discuss some of the work they are doing to reform criminal justice.