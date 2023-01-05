Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

Cybercrime Prevention

How can you protect your personal information and your money online from potential cyberattacks?
Ben Hall and former FBI Special Agent Scott Augenbaum advise viewers on how to keep personal data and online funds safe.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 13:47:44-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall and former FBI Special Agent Scott Augenbaum warn viewers about the dangers surrounding cybercrime and how you can keep your information secure.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap