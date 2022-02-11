Decriminalizing mental health and Partners in Care

WTVF-NASHVILLE —How can we decriminalize mental illnesses? Ben Hall is joined by Amanda Brancht and Michael Randolph of Mental Health Cooperative as they discuss the steps their organization are taking to end the stigma behind mental health and crime. Then, they give an update on the recent program they launched with MNPD called “Partners in Care” on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 08:57:06-05
