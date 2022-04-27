Watch
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

“Designed to Fail”: A report on the Wilder Youth Development Center

Are we failing youth leaving the Juvenile Courts?
Ben Hall is joined by Jack Derryberry of Disability Rights Tennessee and Jennifer Rodriguez of Youth Law Center to discuss a new report both organizations are releasing about their year-long observation of the Wilder Youth Development Center on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 15:43:43-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Jack Derryberry of Disability Rights Tennessee and Jennifer Rodriguez of Youth Law Center to discuss a new report both organizations are releasing about their year-long observation of the Wilder Youth Development Center on this episode of OpenLine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap