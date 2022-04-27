WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Jack Derryberry of Disability Rights Tennessee and Jennifer Rodriguez of Youth Law Center to discuss a new report both organizations are releasing about their year-long observation of the Wilder Youth Development Center on this episode of OpenLine.
“Designed to Fail”: A report on the Wilder Youth Development Center
Are we failing youth leaving the Juvenile Courts?
Posted at 2:43 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 15:43:43-04
