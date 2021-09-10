WTVF-NASHVILLE —Andre Perry from Brookings Institution joins Carrie Sharp on this episode of OpenLine to discuss devaluation of businesses in black communities. Andre Perry is part of the Metro Policy Program for the institution and recently published his book, Know Your Price about the devaluation of black businesses and its' impact on the black community.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 11:45:47-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.