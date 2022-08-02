Watch Now
Developing mindfulness and gratitude practices

How can we lead a stress free life
Carrie Sharp is joined by licensed marriage and family therapist Danielle Brown of the CPE Collective to discuss how can we practice mindfulness and gratitude in our lives on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 15:43:56-04

