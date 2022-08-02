WTVF-NASHVILLE — Carrie Sharp is joined by licensed marriage and family therapist Danielle Brown of the CPE Collective to discuss how can we practice mindfulness and gratitude in our lives on this episode of OpenLine.
Developing mindfulness and gratitude practices
How can we lead a stress free life
