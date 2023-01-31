Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Diabetes and Weight Loss

What steps can you take to lose weight and prevent diabetes from controlling your life?
Dr. Anna Beth Bradley from VUMC gives guidance to viewers wanting to lose weight or treat diabetes.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 15:36:57-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Carrie sits down with Anna Beth Bradley, MD, to answer viewers' questions about diabetes, weight loss, and strategies you can employ.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap