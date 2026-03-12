Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dialogue Vanderbilt- 250 Conversations: Civil Discourse in Action

A series of free lectures on the Vanderbilt campus serving as a catalyst and connector for better conversations.
Francesca Schuler, Executive Director of Dialogue Vanderbilt is our guest.
OpenLine 031026 Dialogue Vanderbilt: 250 Conversations P1
OpenLine 031026 Dialogue Vanderbilt: 250 Conversations P2
OpenLine 031026 Dialogue Vanderbilt: 250 Conversations P3
OpenLine 031026 Dialogue Vanderbilt: 250 Conversations P4
OpenLine 031026 Dialogue Vanderbilt: 250 Conversations P5
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dialogue Vanderbilt is a campus-wide initiative putting into practice Vanderbilt's commitment to free expression and civil discourse serving as a catalyst and connector for better conversations.

The goal: To create strong dialogue habits in students and those in the audience.
How: Bring leading voices from across political, cultural and ideological spectrum to campus for dynamic, large scale events.
Why: "When was the last time you changed your mind about a strong belief?"
Executive Director of Dialogue Vanderbilt Francesca Schuler believes how you interact with other is fundamental to good leadership. "It is all about conversation and dialogue. Some people say you are always selling, some people say you're always convincing, but really I see it as how do you understand someone else's point of view and unleash their potential to solve problems. Leadership 101 says always surround yourself with people who are different from you."

