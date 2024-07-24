NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How did Joy Styles behave inappropriately towards two Metro Arts employees back in February? Did she behave unprofessionally? Did she pin someone against the wall? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.
Did Joy Styles Behave Inappropriately Towards Metro Arts Employees?
Joy Styles, District 32 Councilmember, is our guest.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jul 24, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.