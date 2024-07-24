Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

Did Joy Styles Behave Inappropriately Towards Metro Arts Employees?

Joy Styles, District 32 Councilmember, is our guest.
District 32 Councilmember Joy Styles joins this edition of OpenLine to explain Metro HR deeming her behavior towards two Metro Arts employees as inappropriate.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jul 24, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How did Joy Styles behave inappropriately towards two Metro Arts employees back in February? Did she behave unprofessionally? Did she pin someone against the wall? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community