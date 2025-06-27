Did you get Hoodwinked?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kevin Kennedy is back to lend his legal advice with questions you may have for your unique situation. Callers on this episode seemed to have similar questions about fraud and trickery. One asked about dental bills that cleaned out their medical allowances in their insurance, yet didn't solve their tooth problems. Another caller asked about grocery chains that use loyalty cards and digital coupons, and offering lesser items when out of stock. Kevin covered several other topics including what to do when someone dressed like a police officer knocks on your door, and his personal experience when that happened to him at 3am in the morning.

