Discussion with the Vice Mayor Candidates
On September 6th, Nashville will head to the polls to determine who will be the next Vice Mayor! Still undecided on who will get your vote? Tonight is your opportunity to get to know the candidates as Jim Shulman for Vice Mayor and Acting Vice Mayor Sheri Weiner will join Ben Hall NC5 on OpenLine to talk about their plans for the city.
Discussion with the Vice Mayor Candidates
On September 6th, Nashville will head to the polls to determine who will be the next Vice Mayor! Still undecided on who will get your vote?…
Music Modernization Act
Barton Herbison and Steve Bogard from the Nashville Songwriters Association International join OpenLine to talk the need for the…
Panorama: Septiembre 2018
En este episodio les informamos sobre el nuevo Centro de Abuso Sexual, el cual tiene como misión poner un fin a la violencia…
0-3 Preseason. What is going on with the...
After posting a 0-3 record this past weekend, Steve talks concerns fans might have about the Titans's upcoming season.
Should Metro Police have Community Oversight?
How does Metro Police feel about having a Community Run Oversight Board with investigative powers? Fraternal Order of Police Union…
Inside Politics: Presidential Politics
It certainly has been an eventful week in the world of politics. Front and center has been the Mueller investigation, with guilty charges and…
Southern Woods and Waters: Pre-Season Prepping
It's pre-season preparation time! Hugh and Brandon discuss the current deer patterns with the states inaugural velvet deer hunt…
Ask the Attorney: August 2018
Kevin Kennedy of the Kennedy Law Firm in Clarksville returns to OpenLine to answer your legal questions.