Discussion with the Vice Mayor Candidates

4:29 PM, Aug 30, 2018

On September 6th, Nashville will head to the polls to determine who will be the next Vice Mayor! Still undecided on who will get your vote? Tonight is your opportunity to get to know the candidates as Jim Shulman for Vice Mayor and Acting Vice Mayor Sheri Weiner will join Ben Hall NC5 on OpenLine to talk about their plans for the city.

