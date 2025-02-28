Do you need Advice and Have Legal Questions?

In this episode of Ask The Attorney, host Chuck Long is joined by attorney Kevin Kennedy from the Kennedy Law Firm. The two discuss how being prepared is the most important part in any legal matter. Kevin said, "It is important to have it and not need it." So, photos, statements from witnesses, contact information, documentation and proof of insurance coverage is so important especially when dealing with car accidents or personal liability. Seeking timely legal advice will help you make an informed decision when moving forward in a legal matter.

