Do You Save Enough for Retirement?

Financial Advisor Paul Winkler looks into the psychology of why we have trouble saving money for the future.
Paul Winkler addresses why we don't save enough for retirement.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Financial Advisor Paul Winkler explains the psychology of those who save first then spend and those who spend first then save what is left over. He delves into what is behind this behavior and shows paths to get the retirement you deserve.
