WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall discusses with Sharon Roberson, CEO and President of YWCA of Nashville & Middle Tennessee, about domestic violence awareness month and resources available to victims of domestic violence on this episode of OpenLine. If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, please call the domestic violence 24-hr support hotline at 1-800-334-4628 or text YWCA at 615-983-5170.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 13:17:09-04
