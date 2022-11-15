Watch Now
Dr. John Vile - Post Midterm Results

Dr. John Vile breaks down the 2022 midterm results.
Rhori Johnston and Dr. John Vile analyze the results of the 2022 midterms on a local and national level.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 16:05:25-05

Rhori Johnston sits down with Dr. John Vile, Political Science Professor at MTSU, to talk about the results from the 2022 midterm elections.

