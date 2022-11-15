Rhori Johnston sits down with Dr. John Vile, Political Science Professor at MTSU, to talk about the results from the 2022 midterm elections.
Dr. John Vile - Post Midterm Results
Dr. John Vile breaks down the 2022 midterm results.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 16:05:25-05
Rhori Johnston sits down with Dr. John Vile, Political Science Professor at MTSU, to talk about the results from the 2022 midterm elections.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.