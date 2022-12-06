WTVF-NASHVILLE — Olivia Michael and Logan Kopp of the Priest Lake Veterinary Hospital in Antioch give viewers tips about how to best look after your pet this holiday season.
Dr. Logan Kopp - Call the Vet
Olivia Michael and Logan Kopp discuss pet needs in this edition of OpenLine
Posted at 5:35 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 18:35:01-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Olivia Michael and Logan Kopp of the Priest Lake Veterinary Hospital in Antioch give viewers tips about how to best look after your pet this holiday season.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.