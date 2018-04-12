Dr. Shawn Joseph

8:48 PM, Apr 11, 2018

Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph sits down with Ben Hall to talk about the district’s budget proposal and ongoing questions first raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph sits down with Ben Hall to talk about the district’s budget proposal and ongoing questions first raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph sits down with Ben Hall to talk about the district’s budget proposal and ongoing questions first raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph sits down with Ben Hall to talk about the district’s budget proposal and ongoing questions first raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph sits down with Ben Hall to talk about the district’s budget proposal and ongoing questions first raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph sits down with Ben Hall to talk about the district’s budget proposal and ongoing questions first raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video