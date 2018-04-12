Mostly Cloudy
HI: 68°
LO: 49°
Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph sits down with Ben Hall to talk about the district’s budget proposal and ongoing questions first raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.
Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph sits down with Ben Hall to talk about the district’s budget proposal and ongoing questions…
Does our bail system punish the poor? Many have classified America's "For Profit" bail bond industry, a detriment to the poor,…
If you are a first time home buyer, but don't want have enough for downpayment, you might want to listen in. The Tennessee Housing…
On today's MorningLine, sponsored by Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law, we are joined by attorney Tim Takacs to take your questions and…
Steve Layman previews the work the Preds are doing to prep for the playoffs.
Corporal Punishment is allowed in some Tennessee schools, and according to a report by the Tennessee Comptroller, its used at a higher rate…
If you ride Nashville’s public transportation system get ready to be thoroughly entertained! April is National Poetry Month and in…
Adult hunger can be a big problem in Nashville, but there is a program that provides a tasty and nutritional meals for those who are…