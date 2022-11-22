WTVF-NASHVILLE — Olivia Michael and Dr. Thomas Schwartz PhD at Vanderbilt University discuss various issues including the War in Ukraine, Iranian women's rights protests, and the South China Sea confrontation.
Dr. Thomas Schwartz - International Politics - State of the World
Dr. Thomas Schwartz talks to us about what's going on in the world and gives us a global economic forecast.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 14:51:12-05
