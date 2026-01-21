Dry January- Pro-mindful drinking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dry January USA with partner Meharry Medical College promotes using the beginning of the year to reflect and reset for 2026 by evaluating your relationship with alcohol. Whether it's excluding alcohol for a month or reducing the amount of beer, wine and liquor you drink, studies show most adults who go through Dry January tend to drink less going forward. Using tools like the TryDry App that provides coaching, increases chance for success. Almost 50% of those surveyed said they used Dry January for health and wellness reasons.