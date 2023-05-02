Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Earth Month 2023 - A Recap

How does the US stand environmentally compared to other countries, what are we doing well - and how could we improve?
We get a quick Earth Month Recap from Environmental Science Professor Dodd Galbreath (Lipscomb University).
Posted at 12:58 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 13:58:18-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Lipscomb University Professor of Sustainability Dodd Galbreath joins Hunter Hoagland to recap this year's Earth Month and how we've made strides and how we can still further our progress.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap