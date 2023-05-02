WTVF-NASHVILLE — Lipscomb University Professor of Sustainability Dodd Galbreath joins Hunter Hoagland to recap this year's Earth Month and how we've made strides and how we can still further our progress.
Earth Month 2023 - A Recap
How does the US stand environmentally compared to other countries, what are we doing well - and how could we improve?
Posted at 12:58 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 13:58:18-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.