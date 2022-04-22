Watch
East Bank development plans: how does the community feel?

A recent survey about East Bank developments
Ben Hall is joined by Nathanial Carter and David Rutledge from Stand Up Nashville to discuss the East Bank development plans and a recent survey SUN conducted of the community about their feelings about the proposed plans on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 9:56 AM, Apr 22, 2022
