WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Nathanial Carter and David Rutledge from Stand Up Nashville to discuss the East Bank development plans and a recent survey SUN conducted of the community about their feelings about the proposed plans on this episode of OpenLine.
East Bank development plans: how does the community feel?
A recent survey about East Bank developments
Posted at 9:56 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 10:56:16-04
