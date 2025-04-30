Educators Discuss National, State and Local Issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Educator Association members discuss recent laws, bills and procedures that will change how teachers and support personnel educate our children. Host Ben Hall leads the discussion about Tennessee's Education Freedom Act giving private school students $7295 per year towards tuition from the state budget. Other subjects included testing, school safety, teacher burn out and more. Metro Nashville Educator Association members discuss recent laws, bills and procedures that will change how teachers and support personnel educate our children. MNEA President Dr. Paula Pendergrass, Middle School Counselor Darell Crawford-Parker, Pre-K teacher Sheila Hubbard are our guests.