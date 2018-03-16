Elder Care Law March 2018

Mostly Cloudy
Barbara Boone McGinnis joins OpenLine to give advice on taking care Elders.
Chelle Watson is a social media expert with an extra focus on Business to Consumer marketing. She is with 111 Web Studio, a local firm that…
Lucus Acosta is founder and CEO of Foojee. They assist small businesses with running their organizations on Apple products.
Christy Pruitt-Haynes is an expert on building high performance teams. She is a speaker, executive coach, consultant and trainer focused on…
Don Baham is President of Kraft Technology Group, part of the Kraft CPA family. They assist small and medium sized companies in procuring and…
Local outdoor legend, Randall Haley joins the crew to give tips on how to correctly lure animals with calls.
Jon Burton breaks down the some of the marquee matchups for the NCAA tournament.
Steve Layman fills out his NCAA tournament bracket live on the air!