Elder Care Questions about trusts, wills, and more

Attorney Josh Hunter from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law is here to tell you about how to help your parents as they get older to insure they can live the life they want by making their own choices.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-disciplinary approach to how you should plan for your future and how to make sure your preferences are followed. Attorney Josh Hunter from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law explains what you need to do ,which documents you need, how it needs to be worded and what options you have. It all begins with a conversation with a lawyer to determine what you need to plan for, how to converve your assets and money, and what programs you can qualify for that could help you. Hunter explains power of attorney vs. conservatorship and executor of the will.

