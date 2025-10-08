Elder Care Questions about trusts, wills, and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-disciplinary approach to how you should plan for your future and how to make sure your preferences are followed. Attorney Josh Hunter from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law explains what you need to do ,which documents you need, how it needs to be worded and what options you have. It all begins with a conversation with a lawyer to determine what you need to plan for, how to converve your assets and money, and what programs you can qualify for that could help you. Hunter explains power of attorney vs. conservatorship and executor of the will.

This program was sponsored by: Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law & Estate Planning