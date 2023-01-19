Watch Now
Election Integrity - Jeff Roberts

How can voters rest assured their votes will be counted in future elections in Davidson County?
Davidson County Election Commission Administrator Jeff Roberts informs viewers on how to register to vote properly, provisional ballots, and how the new council proposal could affect Nashvillians.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jan 19, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jeff Roberts, Administrator for Davidson County Election Commission, informs viewers and how to properly ensure they are registered and ready to vote in an election.

