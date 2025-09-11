Embracing Aging and Enhancing Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Where can you go if you need help downloading and filling out forms or maybe you are trying to figure out what steps to take but you don't know how to get there? Help for seniors is at AgeWell. Jennifer Abernathy and Tiffany Cloud-Mann from AgeWell are here with answers for you, your family and your caregiver. Serving 13 counties in Middle Tennessee, AgeWell is your source to find answers with their online Directory of Services. All you need to do is enter a few words. Go to: AgeWellTN.org to find answers for seniors and for their caregivers. 61% of caregivers also have full-time jobs. Go to the special section just for caregivers to find help from an Eldercare coach.

If you need personalized assistance, AgeWell has a Helpline Monday-Friday 9am-3:30pm. Just call 615-353-4235 to get connected to a specialist. Last year 400 Helpline callers received assistance, 1600 Nashville residents aged 50+ used the financial empowerment program RESET, and 2100 Benefit applications were completed with older adults including emergency rent and utility assistance.