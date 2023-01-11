Watch Now
Emergency Weather Preparedness

How can you stay safe during an unprecedented storm or natural disaster?
TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan answers questions about how to stay safe, prepared, and informed during the increasing weather disasters in Tennessee.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 11, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan advises viewers on how to best take steps to prepare for the worst during a weather disaster.

