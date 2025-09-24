Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Empower, Equip and Support Teachers and Families in MNPS

How Nashville Public Education Foundation works with non-profits like Nashville Tools for Schools to help fill needs of educators.
Nashville Public Education Foundation and Nashville Tools for Schools help fill in some gaps.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee ranks 47th in the nation for per-pupil school funding. Metro Nashville Public Schools has allies with the Nashville Public Education Foundation and Nashville Tools for Schools. New CEO of Nashville Public Education Foundation Dr. Diarese George reveals the honorees of this year's Hall of Fame celebration and his vision for the organization. Ben Dodd, Board Chair and Shop Manager of Nashville Tools for Schools Ben Dodd shows us various projects the shop produces to help teachers and how MNPS educators can apply for help.

For more information click on the links: Nashville Public Education Foundation or Nashville Tools for Schools

