Encouraging Young Nashville to Vote

Mark Dunkerley with the Oasis Center and Madison Moore with the Mayor's Youth Council are our guests.
Madison Moore with the Mayor's Youth Council and Mark Dunkerley with Oasis Center join Ben on this edition of OpenLine to share what youth in Nashville want in their next mayor.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jul 20, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our guests tonight join Ben to share what young people in Nashville want to see in their next mayor, and why the rapid progress has affected our local community positively and negatively.

