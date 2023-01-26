WTVF-NASHVILLE — Lis Leiserson and Julie Yriart from Legal Aid Society and Hispanic Bard respectively offer advice on how to combat unruly evictions. For more information, call 833-837-HOME or 615-701-7957.
Eviction Protection
How can your protect yourself and loved ones from unlawful or unfair evicton?
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 14:06:11-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.