Eviction Protection

How can your protect yourself and loved ones from unlawful or unfair evicton?
How can you protect yourself and loved ones from wrongful eviction?
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 14:06:11-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Lis Leiserson and Julie Yriart from Legal Aid Society and Hispanic Bard respectively offer advice on how to combat unruly evictions. For more information, call 833-837-HOME or 615-701-7957.

