Eviction Right to Counsel

Eviction attorneys Elizabeth Leiserson and Julie Yriart are our guests.
Elizabeth Leiserson and Julie Yrart, Eviction Attorneys, join OpenLine to update viewers on laws protecting tenants and what tenants can do when facing a non-renewal eviction.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 14:19:21-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Where do tenant rights stand as 2023 comes to a close? We have attorneys who specialize in eviction protection law on this edition of OpenLine to answer your housing questions.

