Female Voices Reshaping the Political Narrative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With over 50% of the population women, why aren't more females represented in politics? Executive Director of Emerge Tennessee Freda Player and Nashville City Council Member of the 17th district Terry Vo joins host Ben Hall as they sift through the reasons why more women aren't running for political office. They also explore the challenges married women with children face when accepting a political post, the stereotypes of what a candidate should look like and ageism. But for those women who succeed, how policy is being reshapened with a female perspective.