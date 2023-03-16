WTVF-NASHVILLE — Mary Gillum, Legal Aid Society's Low Income Taxpayer Clinic Director, advises viewers on how to best save money on their tax returns and not accidentally owe. Contact the clinic at 866-841-3669.
Filing Taxes for 2022
How can you best ensure that you won't owe too much on your tax return this year? Find out right here on OpenLine.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 16, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Mary Gillum, Legal Aid Society's Low Income Taxpayer Clinic Director, advises viewers on how to best save money on their tax returns and not accidentally owe. Contact the clinic at 866-841-3669.
