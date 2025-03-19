NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You must invest your money wisely to plan for the future. But what you have learned from parents, friends, bosses, co-workers and from previous experiences comes into play when you think about what to do with your money. Whether it's confirmation bias or unconscious bias, sometimes we want to confirm our own preconceived views with our choices when it comes to investing money. Financial Advisor Paul Winkler joins host Ben Hall as they navigate the pitfalls when it comes to choosing where, when and how to invest your money.
Finding Unconscious Bias When Investing
Financial Advisor Paul Winkler reminds us that your sub conscious plays a role in what you do with your money.
