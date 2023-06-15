Watch Now
Flag Day with Dr. John Vile

What did Dr. Vile with MTSU have to say about the indictment of Donald Trump, and his new book about the American Flag?
Dr. John Vile joins OpenLine to speak with Ben about Flag Day and the recent Trump indictment.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jun 15, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. John Vile (MTSU Political Science Professor) joins Ben Hall on this edition of OpenLine to promote his new book and summarize Donald Trump's arraignment from this past Tuesday.

