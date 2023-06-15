NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. John Vile (MTSU Political Science Professor) joins Ben Hall on this edition of OpenLine to promote his new book and summarize Donald Trump's arraignment from this past Tuesday.
Flag Day with Dr. John Vile
What did Dr. Vile with MTSU have to say about the indictment of Donald Trump, and his new book about the American Flag?
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 13:34:56-04
