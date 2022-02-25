WTVF-NASHVILLE —How is The Battle of Nashville important today? Ben Hall is joined by Gary Burke and Dr. Angela Sutton to discuss Fort Negley and the Battle of Nashville on this episode of OpenLine.
Fort Negley and The Battle of Nashville: US Colored Troops and why it’s important to remember
How is The Battle of Nashville important today?
Posted at 10:11 AM, Feb 25, 2022
